Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF Holdings Trimmed by Myecfo LLC

Myecfo LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,016 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Myecfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $13,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 348,092,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,264,000 after buying an additional 13,021,873 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,460,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,262,110 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,464,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,213 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 184,791,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,136,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,429 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $23.40.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

