Wedmont Private Capital Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,331,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of VLO opened at $162.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Valero Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.45 and a 200 day moving average of $134.00.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%.The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.80.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

