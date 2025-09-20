Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Buys 266 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 284.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 51,126 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 736,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR opened at $56.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.46.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 5.25%.Nutrien’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.39.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

