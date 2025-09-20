Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,002,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,414,322,000 after buying an additional 1,259,750 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,575,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,880,510,000 after buying an additional 448,644 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,843,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,567,654,000 after buying an additional 667,957 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,420,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,012,649,000 after buying an additional 312,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,091,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $707,872,000 after buying an additional 37,733 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the sale, the director owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,375. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $213,643.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at $881,077.23. The trade was a 19.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,965 shares of company stock worth $551,536. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.30.

BDX opened at $187.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.27. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $163.33 and a fifty-two week high of $251.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 74.82%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

