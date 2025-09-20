Myecfo LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF $CMF

Myecfo LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up about 6.3% of Myecfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $240,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $675,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CMF stock opened at $57.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average of $55.76. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $58.18.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

