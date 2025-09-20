CrowdStrike $CRWD Position Cut by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Real Talk Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 20.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 23.8% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at $105,272,781.10. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $2,794,312.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 774,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,387,895.49. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,734 shares of company stock worth $67,337,728 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $502.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.31, a P/E/G ratio of 118.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.72. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $272.67 and a twelve month high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

