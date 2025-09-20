AA Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $3,399,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,966.28. The trade was a 38.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $4,976,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 150,291 shares in the company, valued at $46,743,506.82. This represents a 9.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock worth $10,091,282. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:RCL opened at $329.16 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $164.01 and a 12-month high of $366.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.91.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 20.97%.The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $337.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $263.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.