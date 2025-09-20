Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR Shares Bought by Myecfo LLC

Myecfo LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 2.4% of Myecfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,369,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,605 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,570,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,732 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,106,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,846,000 after acquiring an additional 431,781 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,062,000 after buying an additional 114,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,324,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,757,000 after buying an additional 2,263,721 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $25.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.85. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

