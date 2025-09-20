Adirondack Trust Co. Purchases 4,169 Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF $VTHR

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 2.4% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $6,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 220,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,023,000 after acquiring an additional 40,532 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,106,000. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTHR opened at $294.64 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $213.11 and a 52-week high of $294.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.71.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

