William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc Sells 219 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,545,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,480,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,161,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,550 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $65.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.89. The company has a market capitalization of $100.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

