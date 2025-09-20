Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,716,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,620,000 after purchasing an additional 258,515 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 20,186.0% during the second quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,710,000 after purchasing an additional 151,395 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 359,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,147,000 after purchasing an additional 115,183 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 805,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,910,000 after purchasing an additional 90,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,178,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $402.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $262.65 and a 12-month high of $402.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $383.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.33.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

