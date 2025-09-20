iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY Stock Holdings Decreased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWY. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 381.8% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $272.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.30. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $180.65 and a twelve month high of $273.14.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

