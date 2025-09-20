Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Bought by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1,969.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,675 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,845 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 3.6% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $26,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 4.2%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $309.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $878.60 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,174,580. The trade was a 21.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,784. This represents a 39.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,247 shares of company stock worth $22,090,505 over the last ninety days. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital set a $135.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.44.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

