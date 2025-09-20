NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO George Kurian Sells 8,750 Shares

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) CEO George Kurian sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $1,075,462.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 274,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,792,629.58. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

George Kurian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 18th, George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $925,225.00.

On Monday, July 21st, George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $918,680.00.

NetApp Price Performance

NetApp stock opened at $125.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.36 and its 200 day moving average is $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $135.45.

NetApp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,728,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,954,431,000 after acquiring an additional 686,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,316 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $756,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,626 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,096,679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $623,383,000 after acquiring an additional 72,223 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,546,548 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $311,529,000 after acquiring an additional 560,218 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $308,107,000 after acquiring an additional 384,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

