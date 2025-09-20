Eli Lilly and Company $LLY is Essex Savings Bank’s 8th Largest Position

Essex Savings Bank lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 2.1% of Essex Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,321,000 after acquiring an additional 32,640 shares in the last quarter. Corient IA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $570,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cutter Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,866,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $753.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $738.37 and its 200-day moving average is $771.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $939.86. The firm has a market cap of $713.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $939.61.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

