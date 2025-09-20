Diversified Trust Co Raises Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $14,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 152.0% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Susan D. Devore bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $312.15 per share, for a total transaction of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,149.30. This represents a 52.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. This represents a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELV. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.06.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.6%

Elevance Health stock opened at $313.90 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $542.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%.Elevance Health’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 29.11%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

