Thomasville National Bank Sells 1,644 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Thomasville National Bank lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $114.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.83 and a 1-year high of $121.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.06.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 62.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $283,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,555 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,661.35. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $340,710.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 113,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,855,329.01. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $9,390,030 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Daiwa America raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.