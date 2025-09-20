Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,006,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,567,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Alibaba Group at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 21,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 22,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 811.6% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.2%
NYSE:BABA opened at $162.78 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $167.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.61. The company has a market cap of $388.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.11.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
