Diversified Trust Co Raises Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 350.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 94,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,297,000 after purchasing an additional 73,314 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 20.6% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 18,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $751,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total transaction of $5,032,910.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,613.83. The trade was a 47.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $768,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,615.08. This represents a 36.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $534.71.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $488.15 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $396.14 and a 1-year high of $582.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $510.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%.Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.91%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

