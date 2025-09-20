Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $5.23 Million Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,890,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,474,000 after acquiring an additional 294,034 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,831,000 after acquiring an additional 578,883 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,622,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,715,000 after acquiring an additional 227,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $153,340,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,075,642.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 83,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,336,836.60. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,269,886.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,724,642.40. The trade was a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,878 shares of company stock valued at $9,266,002. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $294.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.87. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.78 and a 12-month high of $318.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,089.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $334.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

