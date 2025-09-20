Diversified Trust Co Sells 988 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $11,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 66.7% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoZone from $4,200.00 to $4,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AutoZone from $3,740.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AutoZone from $4,192.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,741.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,399.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total transaction of $11,627,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. The trade was a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Price Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $4,132.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,034.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,798.61. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,898.57 and a 1-year high of $4,388.11. The stock has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.41.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.