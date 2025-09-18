SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF $MDYV Stock Position Decreased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,272,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,815 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 7.59% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $187,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $63,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

MDYV opened at $83.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.86 and a fifty-two week high of $87.81.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.