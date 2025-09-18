Sovran Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Sovran Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,072 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,211,000 after purchasing an additional 988,955 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,639,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,354,000 after purchasing an additional 279,859 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,942,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,027,000 after purchasing an additional 125,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,533,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,992,000 after purchasing an additional 147,169 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5%

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $119.16 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $120.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.20. The company has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

