Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 34.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Galliford Try had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 2.04%.

GFRD stock opened at GBX 467.25 on Thursday. Galliford Try has a fifty-two week low of GBX 264 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 487.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 436.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 403.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of £459.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,210.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Galliford Try declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 17th that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Galliford Try from GBX 510 to GBX 530 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 530.

Galliford Try is one of the UK’s leading construction groups, working to improve the UK’s built environment, delivering positive, lasting change for the communities we work in on behalf of our clients.

Our business operates mainly under the Galliford Try and Morrison Construction brands, focusing on areas where we have core and proven strengths, namely in Building, Highways and Environment.

