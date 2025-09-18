Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 45,326 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,749 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 45,326 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westbourne Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 319.4% in the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 71,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 54,395 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in Intel by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,066,599 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after buying an additional 72,065 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,049 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 64,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $530,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $27.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research raised their target price on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

