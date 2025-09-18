Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $107.67 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Texas Instruments worth $107,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Capital Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $197.00 to $192.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $180.30 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $221.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $163.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.