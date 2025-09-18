Analyzing Calix (NYSE:CALX) & SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX)

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) and SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Calix and SCWorx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calix -3.09% -3.21% -2.68% SCWorx -105.74% -58.42% -43.85%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Calix and SCWorx”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calix $831.52 million 4.82 -$29.75 million ($0.40) -153.38 SCWorx $2.99 million 0.79 -$1.14 million ($1.07) -0.28

SCWorx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Calix. Calix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SCWorx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.1% of Calix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of SCWorx shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Calix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of SCWorx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Calix and SCWorx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calix 0 2 4 0 2.67 SCWorx 0 0 0 0 0.00

Calix currently has a consensus target price of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.31%. Given Calix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Calix is more favorable than SCWorx.

Risk & Volatility

Calix has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCWorx has a beta of 2.62, meaning that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Calix beats SCWorx on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calix

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services. The company provides Calix Cloud platform, a role-based analytics platform comprising Calix Engagement Cloud, Calix Service Cloud, and Calix Operations Cloud, which are configurable to display role-based insights and enable BSPs to anticipate and target new revenue-generating services and applications through mobile application, such as CommandIQ for residents and CommandWorx for businesses; Calix Intelligent Access EDGE, an access network solution for automated and intelligent networks; and Calix Revenue EDGE, a premises solution for subscriber managed services. It also offers SmartLife managed services, including SmartHome managed services and applications to enhance, operate and secure the connected experience of subscribers in their home; SmartTown managed services that reimagine community Wi-Fi as a ubiquitous, secure, and managed experience across a BSP's footprint; and SmartBiz managed services that address the business networking and productivity needs of business owners with an all-in-one managed service. In addition, the company provides Wi-Fi systems under GigaSpire and GigaPro brands to be ready for deployment as a complete subscriber experience solution for BSP's residential and business subscribers. It offers its products through its direct sales force and resellers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry. It also offers virtualized item master file repair, expansion, and automation; electronic medical record management; charge description master management; contract management; request for proposal automation; rebate management; integration of acquired management; big data analytics modeling; data integration and warehousing; and ScanWorx. In addition, the company focuses on selling personal protective equipment and COVID-19 rapid test kits. It sells its solutions and services to hospitals and health systems through its direct sales force, and distribution and reseller partnerships. SCWorx Corp. is based in New York, New York.

