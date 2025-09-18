Altria Group, Inc. $MO Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 226.3% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 51.8% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO opened at $65.42 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

