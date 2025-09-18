Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 14,433 Shares of MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,433 shares during the quarter. MasTec makes up approximately 1.5% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned about 0.19% of MasTec worth $25,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 535.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after acquiring an additional 109,794 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MasTec news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $1,806,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 101,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,312,750.81. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 194,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,993,575. The trade was a 4.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,128,070 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Performance

MTZ stock opened at $193.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.20. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.70 and a twelve month high of $198.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 1.81.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.04%.The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.230-6.440 EPS. Analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MTZ. Wolfe Research upgraded MasTec from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MasTec from $195.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MasTec from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial set a $209.00 price target on MasTec in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.84.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Articles

