Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,921,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763,822 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 4.13% of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF worth $685,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,024,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,744,000 after purchasing an additional 994,500 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,881,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 294.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 768,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,770,000 after purchasing an additional 574,124 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,342,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,536,000 after purchasing an additional 447,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,898,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,031,000 after purchasing an additional 307,276 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $42.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $43.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.95.

About Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

