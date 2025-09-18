Sivia Capital Partners LLC Invests $446,000 in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,257 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.53, for a total transaction of $448,376.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,757.71. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eddie Capel sold 37,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $8,296,645.56. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 162,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,212,673.84. This represents a 18.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,781 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 0.3%

MANH opened at $214.95 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.81 and a twelve month high of $312.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.71 and a 200-day moving average of $191.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 82.91%. The company had revenue of $272.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-4.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Further Reading

