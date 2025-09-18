JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,777,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,033 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $111,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 1,179.4% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HELO opened at $64.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.65. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.03.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

