Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Shares Bought by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $19,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 450,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,679 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Breakwater Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 239,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $102.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $74.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.83.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

