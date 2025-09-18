Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $373,000 Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,623,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,620,000 after acquiring an additional 208,231 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 12.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,257,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,252,000 after acquiring an additional 248,110 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,881,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,798,000 after purchasing an additional 48,723 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 48.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,379,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,325,000 after purchasing an additional 449,920 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,452,000 after purchasing an additional 89,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $105.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.81. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $93.30 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.05). J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on SJM. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

