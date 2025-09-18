Financial Management Network Inc. Grows Holdings in Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the second quarter worth $1,022,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 44,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Ares Management by 27.0% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Ares Management by 10.1% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 128,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total transaction of $22,971,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,590,000 shares of company stock valued at $464,430,639 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Trading Up 0.3%

Ares Management stock opened at $179.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ares Management Corporation has a 52 week low of $110.63 and a 52 week high of $200.49. The company has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.86.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.47%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 258.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARES. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Ares Management from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Cfra Research upgraded Ares Management to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Ares Management from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Ares Management from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

