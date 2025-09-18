Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. $CTBI Stock Holdings Boosted by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,979,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,142 shares during the period. Community Trust Bancorp comprises approximately 6.1% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $104,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3,898.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTBI. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Andy D. Waters sold 918 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $51,573.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 632 shares in the company, valued at $35,505.76. This trade represents a 59.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Community Trust Bancorp Trading Up 0.8%

Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $56.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average is $52.73. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.60 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $70.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 11.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.73%.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

