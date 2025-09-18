Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT

Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCT opened at $18.91 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.0778 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

