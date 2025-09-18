Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT

Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
BSCT opened at $18.91 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Biotech Breakouts: 3 Stocks With Massive Upside Potential
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Powering Up: A Buy Rating Signals GE Vernova’s AI Tailwinds
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- The Side of Rate Cuts Nobody Is Telling You About
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.