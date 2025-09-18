Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 13,303 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

Sharkey Howes & Javer decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,303 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 2.0% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $15,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $143.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $105.18 and a 1 year high of $144.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.15.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.