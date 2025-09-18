iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT Shares Acquired by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,117,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,306 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,572,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,659 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,036,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,217 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,633,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,211,000 after buying an additional 2,019,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,062,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,103,000 after buying an additional 652,782 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

BATS GOVT opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.84.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

