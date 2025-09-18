Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $277,000 Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 89,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 37,402 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Sunpointe LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 14,880 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $56.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $58.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.442 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.3%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

