American Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 100.3% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,960.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $165.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $395.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.11. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $167.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Arete upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $148.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.40.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

