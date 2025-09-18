Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) Announces $0.05 Sep 25 Dividend

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) announced a sep 25 dividend on Wednesday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, October 15th.
Gamehost Stock Performance
TSE GH opened at C$11.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.11. Gamehost has a 12-month low of C$9.30 and a 12-month high of C$12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$242.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.11.
About Gamehost
