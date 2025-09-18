Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) Announces $0.05 Sep 25 Dividend

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) announced a sep 25 dividend on Wednesday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, October 15th.

TSE GH opened at C$11.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.11. Gamehost has a 12-month low of C$9.30 and a 12-month high of C$12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$242.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.11.

About Gamehost

Gamehost Inc is operating in hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta, Canada. The company’s reportable segments are strategic business units that offer different services like the Gaming segment, which includes casinos offering slot, VLT, lottery, and table games; Hotel segment includes hotels catering to mid-range clients; and The Food and Beverage segment operations that are located within the casinos and hotels as a complement to other segments.

