Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 453 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,426,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,421,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,320 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,436,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,400,000 after acquiring an additional 524,601 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,403,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,601,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,061,000 after acquiring an additional 104,612 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,305,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,129,000 after acquiring an additional 70,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $2,258,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 293,103 shares in the company, valued at $26,475,993.99. This represents a 7.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $188,764.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 25,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,837.35. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,033 shares of company stock worth $4,777,764. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CSGP. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.15.

CSGP opened at $87.87 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.26 and a 52-week high of $97.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.21.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

