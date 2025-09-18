Argan (NYSE:AGX) Director Peter Getsinger Sells 2,609 Shares

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) Director Peter Getsinger sold 2,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $625,325.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,896 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,913.28. This trade represents a 16.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Argan Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE AGX opened at $240.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.89. Argan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.79 and a 1 year high of $253.79.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The construction company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.51. Argan had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $237.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Argan’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Argan Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argan

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Argan’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Argan by 26.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Argan by 11,180.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Argan in the first quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Argan by 362.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Argan from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Argan in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

