Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 153 Shares of Novartis AG $NVS

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Novartis by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 146,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $122.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.03. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $96.06 and a 52-week high of $130.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $258.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

