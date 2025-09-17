Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 112,220 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 2,715.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,220 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $6,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JQUA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,388,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,799,000 after acquiring an additional 661,733 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $36,901,000. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 227.7% during the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 938,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,417,000 after acquiring an additional 651,818 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,237,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,635,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,381,000 after acquiring an additional 305,026 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $62.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $62.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.61.

About JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.