Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Allstate from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.47.

Allstate Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $196.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Allstate has a 52-week low of $176.00 and a 52-week high of $214.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.45.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The business's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 261.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 3,800.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Allstate by 315.0% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

