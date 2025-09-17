BOK Financial Corporation $BOKF Holdings Cut by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. lowered its position in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,015 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1,046.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at $159,000. 111 Capital bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $109.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. BOK Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $85.07 and a fifty-two week high of $121.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.91.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.21. BOK Financial had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Corporation will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOKF. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Hovde Group upped their target price on BOK Financial from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on BOK Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.83.

Read Our Latest Report on BOK Financial

About BOK Financial

(Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.