Thimaya Subaiya Sells 1,744 Shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) EVP Thimaya Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $116,464.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 158,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,551,841.02. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $66.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. WT Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 8,628 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. NWF Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Prospera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, V. M. Manning & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.