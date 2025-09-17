Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Baron Wealth Management LLC

Baron Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,949,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,002,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,648 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,117,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,907,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,450 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,898,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775,066 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 37,797,629 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,332,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 36,471,275 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,159,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $212,739.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,167.04. The trade was a 9.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $502,035.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 161,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,792,454.28. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,439 shares of company stock worth $4,369,104. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $66.93 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $264.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

